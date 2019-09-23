



A Teen Mom alum and an award-winning actor walk into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Farrah Abraham was spotted sitting next to Hugh Grant at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22 — and viewers couldn’t understand why.

While the nominees for Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series were announced — Grant, 59, was up for his role as Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal — a camera panned to the audience and showed Abraham, 28, seated beside Grant’s wife, Anna Eberstein, which put her just one seat away from the British star.

It didn’t take long for social media to react to the odd placement. “The #Emmy for weirdest seating arrangement goes to Farrah Abraham and Hugh Grant. #emmys2019,” one Twitter user wrote. Another chimed in: “Did I just see Farrah Abraham sitting one seat down from Hugh Grant? This are wild times we live in right now. #Emmys2019.”

Despite the nomination, Grant lost out on the award to When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome, who portrayed Korey Wise in the drama miniseries based on the true story of the Central Park Five. The four-part Netflix special told the true story of a group of young men in NYC who were wrongfully charged with assault and rape of a woman and subsequently locked up before the real criminal came clean nearly a quarter of a century later.

Former adult film star Abraham is best known for her time on MTV’s Teen Mom, which she starred on from 2009 to 2017. She couldn’t help but gush over her time at the star-studded award show on Sunday night.

“First #Emmys so excited for my bio pic feature film and many more lead & supporting roles with amazing peers #blessed #primetime #rt #repost #emmyawards #televisionacademy #tv,” the reality star captioned a video on Instagram. (She announced plans for a biopic last year.)

Grant, for his part, has starred in box office hits including Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love, Actually, Bridget Jones’s Diary, About a Boy and many more.

Scroll down to see the best comments about the odd seating arrangement of Abraham and Grant.

Who set these Emmys seat assignments and put Farrah Abraham RIGHT NEXT to Hugh Grant?!! Savage — Aly (@alytre) September 23, 2019

Am i going insane or is Farrah Abraham sitting one seat away from Hugh Grant at the Emmy’s? pic.twitter.com/L81z9aWb0G — Ryan Kardashian Jenner (@ryanbailey25) September 23, 2019

Did I just see former Teen Mom 2 star Farrah Abraham sitting one seat away from Hugh Grant? Or was it another woman with serious LA face? #EmmyAwards #emmys — Kelli Catana (@kellicatana) September 23, 2019

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!