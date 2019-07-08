A serious case of mistaken identity! Jessica Chastain told her Dark Phoenix costar Sophie Turner in a new interview that she and Bryce Dallas Howard look so similar, Howard’s own father, Ron Howard, once mistook her for the Jurassic World star!

“I was at the Apple store and Ron Howard was there, and I was like walking by and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s Ron Howard,’” she recounted while speaking to the Associated Press alongside the Game of Thrones alum, 23, in a video posted on Monday, July 8.

Apparently, the Happy Days alum, 65, did a double take of his own upon seeing Chastain, 42. “My friend [who] was with me said [Ron] turned to someone and he goes, ‘I think I just saw Bryce.’ … I mean it was brief, I literally walked by and he was like, ‘I think I saw Bryce.’ … We look so much alike,” she explained to Turner.

He’s not the only one to have mixed up the two actresses: The Interstellar star admitted she herself has gotten confused over their likeness!

“Before even my career took off, I remember one time being in the subway, I was like, looking at … a magazine and there was a picture of her, and I looked at the picture and I was like, ‘What am I doing in this magazine?’” she said of her doppelganger. “I actually had that thought.”

Chastain then recounted meeting the 38-year-old Pete’s Dragon star on the set of 2011’s The Help, which starred both women as Celia Foote and Hilly Holbrook, respectively.

“The first time we met, we went to the table and we looked at each other … and we grabbed each other’s hands[ and] we said ‘Let’s go to the mirror.’ And we went to the mirror and … we’re like, ‘Yeah, we look exactly alike.’”

There are a few subtle differences, however, as Chastain pointed out: “I mean listen, she’s like, tall, and her nose is more defined, there are little things about us that are different, but we definitely look like kin.”

Bryce famously addressed the pair’s resemblances in a 2015 song titled, “I Am Not Jessica Chastain.”

She also commented on their similarity to Us Weekly at the time. “It’s such a compliment, you know? It’s funny: when I don’t wear makeup, nobody ever mistakes me for Jess, but whenever I put makeup on and look half-presentable, it’s, ‘Ah! Jessica Chastain,'” she joked. “I’m like, ‘Thank you, I must look hygienic today.’”

