Oh, how strange a place to be. More than 14 years since Enchanted premiered, the live-action musical movie will return for a sequel titled Disenchanted.

“Working again with Disney has been like coming home,” director Adam Shankman said in a press release in May 2021. “With Amy [Adams] and this extraordinary cast, Alan [Menken] and Stephen [Schwartz]’s mind blowing new score, and Barry [Josephson] and Disney’s support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world.”

Disney confirmed that Disenchanted will be released in 2022 and will be available to stream on Disney+. Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel will all reprise their roles in the sequel.

The 2007 romantic comedy explored Giselle (Adams), a princess who found herself far from her fairy tale world of Andalasia when she is banished to New York City.

According to Disney, Disenchanted will be set “15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.”

Dempsey, who plays the love interest for Adams’ character, spoke about how valuable the sequel would be.

“Every year they were like, ‘We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,’ but then no one could agree on the script,” he explained in an interview with Variety in April 2021. “It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie.”

The Bridget Jones’s Baby actor joked that even though Enchanted and Disenchanted are “kind of off-brand a little bit” for Disney, he still believes there is an important story to tell.

“Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s, like, a midlife crisis movie,” Dempsey said.

For the Grey’s Anatomy alum, getting to reunite with the original cast members was a very special experience.

“To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting,” Dempsey added at the time.

Producer Barry Josephson also revealed how meaningful it was to revisit the Enchanted universe.

“I guess dreams do come true … producing Enchanted was the most rewarding film experience I’ve ever had,” Josephson said in the May 2021 press release.

Scroll down for all the details to know so far about Disenchanted: