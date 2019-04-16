Holding out hope for Evan Peters and Emma Roberts to reconcile? American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy also isn’t ruling out the possibility of a reunion!

“I don’t know. You know I’m friends with them separately and I was friends with them together, they’re both great people, who knows?” the 53-year-old TV producer recently told Us Weekly exclusively about the former couple potentially rekindling their romance.

Us broke the news last month that Peters, 32, and Roberts, 28, called off their engagement after dating on and off since 2012.

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” one source told Us in March. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

Shortly after the split news broke, the Scream Queens alum stepped out her new beau, Garrett Hedlund, in New York City on March 31. An insider told Us that Roberts and the Country Strong actor’s friendship recently returned romantic.

“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” the insider explained.

While Roberts may have moved on, she previously dated other men while on breaks from Peters. Following the exes’ first official split in 2016, the Nickelodeon alum stepped out with director Christopher Hines. Roberts and Hines called it quits after several months of dating before she reunited with the One Tree Hill alum that September.

Murphy, meanwhile, also spoke to Us about Lea Michele’s love life. The Glee creator officiated the singer’s wedding to Zandy Reich on March 9.

“It was my first wedding,” he told Us earlier this month. “I was also very nervous and I walked into the room and I don’t know … I suddenly felt so much love for her and I thought I was a natural at it and I thought, ‘Oh, I want to do more weddings!’ It was very emotional.”

Murphy added: “I just want more love in the world. We live in a dark world and I just want to see stories that have happy endings that are formative and inspiring.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

