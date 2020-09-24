Family man! Bow Wow shared the first photo of his and model Olivia Sky’s son, his second child, via Instagram on Thursday, September 24.

The infant slept in the social media upload, which the rapper, 33, captioned with a king emoji and a heart emoji.

The CSI: Cyber alum, whose real name is Shad Moss, went on to post a photo of his daughter, Shai, whom he shares with Joie Chavis. “My twin,” the Ohio native wrote on his Instagram Story. “The princess to the throne.”

Sky sparked rumors on Friday, September 18, that Moss is the father of her child when she posted a picture of the little one, calling him her “dawg for life.”

Fans also speculated that the actor rapped about his growing family in “D.W.M.O.D.,” which stands for “Dealing With My Own Demons.” He seemingly addressed the moment he told Shai that she is a big sister.

“Shai asking about a brother, I don’t know what to say,” Moss rapped in the song, released earlier this month. “That’s gone be one of them talks we have face-to-face. I’m looking in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in him. I’m peeping out his swag, and I see the resemblance.”

The “Shortie Like Mine” rapper revealed back in July 2011 that he was a new dad. “For the past three years, [I’ve] been battling life,” Moss wrote on his website at the time. “I felt as if I had no purpose to live (thinking selfishly) until God gave me the illest gift of my life. No [Lamborghini], no [American Express Black Card] nothing amounts to my lil girl. I was nervous on how y’all would look at me. My lil girl is getting BIG fast. I love every minute of it. She inspires me to go harder. Even made me treat my mother better, it’s like it made me into a man overnight.”

Later that same month, the Like Mike star exclusively told Us Weekly that the infant was a “blessing.” He gushed, “Being that my father was never in my life, this just makes me want to give her everything I wished my father had given me.”