Baby makes three! Constance Wu recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.

The 38-year-old Fresh Off the Boat alum’s rep confirms to Us Weekly that she gave birth over the summer. Wu never publicly revealed her pregnancy and shared her last post on her Instagram account in May.

Though she’s been relatively quiet amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Golden Globe nominee was photographed at the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception and the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards in February.

Wu is set to reprise her role as Rachel Chu in the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Crazy Rich Asians alongside Henry Golding, Gemma Chan and more. However, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis isn’t the only thing keeping fans waiting for more.

“They’ve got the two books that [Crazy Rich Asians author] Kevin Kwan wrote still to come and they’re trying to find an angle to convert those from page to script to film,” Golding, 33, told Digital Spy in September, noting that director Jon M. Chu and his team were still “trying to crack the script” at the time. “It’s a very complicated process because, visually, sometimes a novel doesn’t make as much sense as it would on the screen in a direct adaptation. So, you have to really change it up to make it interesting.”

Before she sparked a romance with Kattner — who records music under the name Honus Honus — Wu was linked to actor Ben Hethcoat. The twosome reportedly split in February 2018, and nine months later, the Hustlers actress opened up about facing backlash for dating non-Asian men.

“Hate and criticism in any form do not feel good. … But I do think having the freedom to express things that are painful to certain people and start conversations about deeper issues [is a good thing],” she told StyleCaster at the time. “Unfortunately, sometimes those conversations are targeted, but I’m very confident in the choices I make and why I make them, so if and when they are targeted at me, if this is a means for someone else to figure out and discover the things that matter to them or the things they feel about themselves, then I’m all for it. Because I’m OK.”