Constance-Wu-Has-Never-Watched-'Fresh-Off-the-Boat'-or-'Hustlers'

Constance Wu can’t critique her film Hustlers or her sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat, because the star hasn’t watched either one.

The actress, 37, appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, February 11, where she dropped a bombshell that she hasn’t seen the movie or TV show — and has no plans to tune in to any of her future projects.

“I still haven’t seen it [Hustlers],” Wu revealed. “The last movie I saw of mine was Crazy Rich Asians. It was watching that movie, after that experience, that I stopped watching anything. I didn’t watch my talk show appearances or Fresh Off the Boat or Hustlers. Just because I thought, you know, I want to focus on the present and not be self-critical and think too much, dwell too much on the past.”

Wu was one of the few people who didn’t see the dramedy thriller about strippers who steal money from wealthy men. Hustlers was a financial success grossing more than $100 million at the domestic box office and more than $52 million internationally. The film earned Wu’s costar Jennifer Lopez multiple nominations, including at the Golden Globe Awards and the SAG Awards.

Lopez, 50, wasn’t the only actress who gave the role her all during filming. The “Get Right” singer told Access in August 2019 that she made the Crazy Rich Asians star bleed during an intense fight scene, but Wu didn’t let the injury slow her down.

“I knew [Wu] was a gangster the day we were doing the scene where I tell her to hang up the phone … and she won’t hang it up,” Lopez said. “In the first take, I say to her, ‘We’re going to fight it out.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah. You’re good.’ I was like, ‘Are you sure? OK.’ I did it, and I was like, ‘Pow!’ And she started fighting more than me even. Then the phone smacks her in the nose and cuts her nose open.”

The Selena actress added, “I got so nervous! I was like, ‘I broke her nose!’ And she was like, ‘It’s totally fine. I feel like we bonded in that moment. I had a respect for you after that. I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do this movie.’”

As for Wu’s sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat, the Fox comedy will air its series finale on February 21 completing a six season run. Wu sparked controversy in May 2019 when she tweeted that she was “so upset” after hearing that the show had been picked up for a sixth season.

Wu reflected on the backlash in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in August 2019. “It improved my awareness of what it means to be a … public figure,” she recalled, adding, “Nobody trips up. And sometimes I think, might it be good to see our heroes mess up a little bit and not always be perfect?”