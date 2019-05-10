Not happy. Constance Wu expressed her frustration shortly after news broke that her ABC sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat, was renewed for season 6.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” the actress, 37, tweeted on Friday, May 10. “Ugh. F–k.”

She added in another tweet, “F–king hell.”

A fan then attempted to extend well wishes to the Crazy Rich Asians star. “Congrats on your renewal!” the Twitter user wrote. “Great news.” She quickly shot down the notion, replying: “No it’s not.”

When the official Fresh Off the Boat Instagram account announced the renewal, Wu commented, “Dislike.” She has since deleted her remark as well as her tweet in response to the fan. ABC, meanwhile, declined to comment.

Wu later tried to backtrack. “That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f–k a lot. I love the word,” she tweeted. “Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.”

She continued: “I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show. You’re making an assumption.”

Wu stars as matriarch Jessica Huang in Fresh Off the Boat. Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Eddie Huang and Lucille Soong round out the cast.

Last month, the Eastsiders alum gushed about her experience on the sitcom. “Congrats everyone at @freshofftheboatabc on our 100th episode! It seems unreal to think we have shot 100 episodes of network television holy crap!” she wrote via Instagram. “FOTB was my first ever network TV pilot! Wow! I am so grateful for the cast and crew, for their incredible talent and hard work and kindness, especially during my first two seasons.”

Wu went on to detail how far she has come since landing the job. “I was often overwhelmed and scared during those first two seasons because I came from a theatre background…so the TV world was new to me: the culture, the process, the schedule, the personalities were all so different, even the terminology—I didn’t know any of it,” she explained. “Grateful. I’ve learned so much from this show, including how to rap!! (Badly).”

Us Weekly has reached out to Wu’s rep for comment.

