Expanding the family! Donald Glover and Michelle White welcomed their third child together during the coronavirus pandemic, the actor revealed in a new interview.

“I had [a kid] during the coronavirus,” the Atlanta creator, 37, told actress Michaela Coel in a GQ profile published on Wednesday, September 30. “It was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before, and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s, like, eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father.”

Glover’s father, Donald Glover Sr., died in 2018.

“I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it,” the comedian told the I May Destroy You creator. “It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.”

In November, the Solo: A Star Wars Story actor was spotted at the Gucci 9th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on with White, who had a large baby bump. The notoriously private couple showed off a little PDA as they walked into the venue holding hands.

The actor, who is also known by his rap alter-ego Childish Gambino, and his girlfriend are already the parents to two children. In October 2016, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the pair had welcomed their first child, son Legend, in early 2016.

Glover announced that White was pregnant with their second child while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys.

“I want to thank — I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even how crazy I get,” he said in his speech. “I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son; we’re listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight.”

In January 2018, the two-time Emmy winner exclusively told Us what it’s like juggling his career and fatherhood. “I sleep four hours a night! I mean, I don’t dream as much, I just miss dreaming,” the 30 Rock writer said.

However, he shared with Us that his life hadn’t changed much since becoming a father for the second time.

“My partner, she does all the hard stuff, to be honest. I haven’t really had to change anything. It’s given me another perception of what life is,” the five-time Grammy winner said. “It gives me a lot of context!”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July, the Community alum revealed that his 3-year-old son, Legend, was excited to see his latest film, The Lion King, but because of another big name on the cast list.

“This is my son’s favorite movie. He’s, like, a big animal person,” the “This Is America” singer said at the time. “I wasn’t going to tell him that I was in it. I was just going to let him see it and see what happened. And I was like, ‘Hey, do you want to see The Lion King?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, Beyoncé’s is in it, right?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, Daddy’s in it too, though. Daddy’s in it.’”