



No competition! Although Donald Glover voices Simba in The Lion King remake, his son Legend wanted to see the movie because Beyoncé is in it.

“This is my son’s favorite movie. He’s, like, a big animal person,” the actor, 35, told Entertainment Tonight at the Tuesday, July 9, premiere. “I wasn’t going to tell him that I was in it. I was just going to let him see it and see what happened. And I was like, ‘Hey, do you want to see The Lion King?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, Beyoncé’s is in it, right?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, Daddy’s in it too, though. Daddy’s in it.’”

The Atlanta star added, “Her demo is wide-reaching. He’s super excited about it.”

Glover and his girlfriend, Michelle White, announced in January 2017 that they welcomed Legend in early 2016. He became a big brother a year later when the couple’s second son arrived.

The “This Is America” singer told Us Weekly at Tuesday’s premiere that Legend’s favorite animal is a lion, but he relates to zebras the most. “I think they’re kind of low-key weirdos,” Glover explained. “People love them and stuff, but I’m like, when you first saw a zebra you were like, ‘That’s not a horse.’ And it’s a little weird. But I think they’re beautiful and majestic. I feel like that’s me, kind of.”

He went on to say, “Also lions, I think. It’s not an accident that they’re called a pride when they’re together. They’re very majestic and they’re beautiful and I like the respect they have for where they live. It’s cool.”

The Community alum went on to say that he did not consult the original Simba voice actor, Matthew Broderick, before filming the Disney movie.

“Not because I didn’t want to,” Glover told Us. “If he had been like, ‘Here’s some tips,’ I definitely would’ve taken [them] but I … think he’s busy.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

