Party of six! Kel Mitchell’s fourth child arrived on October 23, his second with his wife, Asia Lee.

“It’s my Honor to introduce you to our new baby boy HONOR MITCHELL,” the All That alum, 42, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 2. “That’s right my beautiful and amazing Wife gave birth to him on October 23rd. The Mitchell squad loves this new addition to our family! God is awesome! This is answered prayer and such a precious gift! I have been smiling ear to ear. So much joy in my heart and household!”

Mitchell announced in May that the rapper, also 41, was pregnant by putting a spin on the viral “Wipe It Down” TikTok challenge. When the actor wiped down their bathroom mirror, he revealed Lee’s baby bump.

The sunglasses designer wore a shirt reading, “Mom is going to be a mommy again,” while Mitchell’s read, “This dad is going to be a daddy again.” The couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Wisdom, made an appearance in a “big sister” tee.

The pair went on to reveal that they had a baby boy on the way.

The Kenan and Kel alum, who also shares son Lyric and daughter Allure with his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, welcomed Wisdom in July 2017.

“My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote via Instagram at the time. “She was 7 pounds 11 ounces with a head full of hair and full of happiness! Im so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable!”

The baby news came four months after Lee’s pregnancy reveal. In February 2017, she and her husband wore matching Good Burger hats and hugged with her budding belly on display.

“We have a bun in the oven!” the Chicago native gushed at the time. “Thank you @therealasialee for being the best Wife to me the best Friend to me and now the best Mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and the “Swag Like Me” rapper tied the knot in January 2012. “My wedding day on Sunday was everything I dreamed of!” the groom tweeted following their nupitals. “My wife is so beautiful! God is so good! I thank him for blessing me with her! I can’t stop smiling.”

The comedian was previously married to Hampton, 42, for six years. The former couple welcomed Lyric and Allure in 1999 and 2002, respectively.