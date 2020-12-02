Welcome to the world! Talan Torriero’s wife, Danielle Torriero, gave birth to their second child on Tuesday, December 1.

“Hudson Isabella Torriero. #girldad,” the Laguna Beach alum, 34, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Mom and baby are both happy and healthy! @danielletorriero did such an amazing job.”

Danielle added with a post of her own: “We are already so in love.”

In the social media uploads, the couple smiled behind masks while posing for pictures with their newborn. The infant wore a striped ban while swaddled in a hot air balloon-patterned blanket.

Talan and Danielle are already the parents of Bronson, 3. They announced in July that their son was going to become a big brother.

“Someone’s excited to be a big brother,” the then-pregnant star captioned an Instagram photo of the toddler looking at a framed ultrasound photo. “Due December 2020.” She revealed the sex later that same month with the help of a pink powder cannon.

The pair wed in June 2014 and also used a sonogram shot to announce their first pregnancy in April 2017. “Baby Torriero coming October 2017,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “13 weeks and counting.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed Bronson’s arrival six months later. “My wife was scheduled to be induced into labor on Wednesday, October 11, but her water broke last night at 2:30 a.m.,” Talan told Us at the time. “Our baby boy was born at 3:26 pm on October 8. I can’t tell you how proud I am of my wife. She had a tough pregnancy and I am in awe of how well she handled giving birth to our son.”

The California native added, “When I first saw my son cry and take his first breath in the world, I couldn’t help but tear up just thinking about how beautiful life is. I fell even more in love with my wife today. She is going to make an incredible mother and I can’t wait to get our boy home to start this journey.”