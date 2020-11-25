Another cutie for Coco Rocha! The model announced on Wednesday, November 25, that she gave birth to her and her husband James Conran’s third child.

“My husband and I are so thankful to have had a safe delivery and to finally bring baby @ileyconran home to her big sister and big brother,” Rocha, 31, captioned an Instagram selfie with the infant. “It was love at first sight for everyone and we’re all so excited to bunker down and cuddle up as a family this winter. Iley Ryn.”

The Study of Pose author announced in July that she was pregnant with baby No. 3 after welcoming daughter Ioni, 4, and son Iver, 2, in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

“I’m beyond excited to let you all know that we are expecting our third baby,” the Canadian star captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram at the time. “As you can imagine, this has been a surreal pregnancy during these crazy times [amid the coronavirus pandemic]. I’m thankful and fortunate to be surrounded by my family, all of us healthy and happy.”

The then-pregnant star added, “Looking forward to welcoming another baby girl into our family in a little over four months time!”

Rocha went on to document her pregnancy on social media, from her 6-month maternity style to her coffee cravings.

The Nomad Management Modeling Agency co-owner and Conran tied the knot in 2010 and started their family five years later. When Ioni found out that she had a little brother on the way in 2017, the toddler had a hard time keeping the news a secret.

“When you tell a 2-and-a-half-year-old that you’re having a baby, they get really excited, but then you realize, ‘Wait. We’re not announcing it yet,’” Rocha exclusively told Us Weekly that same year. “She only told one person. It was a friend, but we were only telling family at the time.”

Her and the interior designer’s eldest did get a chance to finally spill the beans, taking part in her parents’ social media announcement. “Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! #babyconran2,” the former Face judge captioned the December 2017 reveal.

“There’s a baby in Mommy’s tummy!” the little one shouted.

When Iver arrived, he took over his big sister’s nursery. “[Her room] was so colorful and it wasn’t girly,” Rocha exclusively told Us in 2017. “I don’t like to make something for a girl or make something for a boy.”