A tie-breaker! Coco Rocha is pregnant with her and James Conran’s third child, a baby girl, after previously welcoming daughter Ioni and son Iver, Us Weekly confirms.

“I’m beyond excited to let you all know that we are expecting our third baby,” the model, 31, captioned her Wednesday, July 29, Instagram reveal. “As you can imagine, this has been a surreal pregnancy during these crazy times. I’m thankful and fortunate to be surrounded by my family, all of us healthy and happy, looking forward to welcoming another baby girl into our family in a little over four months time!”

Rocha wed the interior designer in 2010. Five years later, the Canada native gave birth to Ioni, now 4. The little one found out in 2017 that she was going to become a big sister.

“When you tell a 2-and-a-half-year-old that you’re having a baby, they get really excited, but then you realize, ‘Wait. We’re not announcing it yet,’” the Study of Pose author exclusively told Us at the time. “She only told one person. It was a friend, but we were only telling family at the time.”

Rocha eventually shared the news with her social media followers, writing, “Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! #babyconran2.”

In the December 2017 social media upload, Ioni said, “There’s a baby in Mommy’s tummy!”

Rocha had a “pretty boring” second pregnancy, she told Us at the time, explaining, “No cravings. For a while I was tired, but it’s been really good. I’m showing, so I’m excited.”

Iver arrived in April 2018. “My baby boy, Iver Eames Conran. 7 pounds, 10 ounces of pure wonder,” the former Face judge captioned the infant’s Instagram debut.

The baby boy took over his sister’s nursery, while Ioni moved into a big girl room. “[Her room] was so colorful and it wasn’t girly,” Rocha told Us of the space in 2017. “I don’t like to make something for a girl or make something for a boy.”

When it comes to feeding her brood, the Nomad Management Modeling Agency co-owner has an “unconventional” way of getting them to eat vegetables. She exclusively told Us in February: “I make sure they get all the healthy food down and they’re never scared of the color green because I make everything green! Their pancakes are green [and] all their drinks are green. … My older daughter now loves asparagus and thinks they’re chips!”

