Doing things her own way! Coco Rocha will go to great lengths to get her kids to eat their vegetables, even if it involves a little innocent trickery.

The 31-year-old supermodel, who shares daughter Ioni, 4, and son Iver, 21 months, with husband James Conran, told Us Weekly she has an unusual way of ensuring her little ones are eager to chow down on healthy foods.

“I start right away,” she explained at the recent 2020 amFAR gala in New York City, noting that she introduces her children to nutritious eats as soon as she can.

“I do something a little unconventional,” she admitted. “I make sure they get all the healthy food down and they’re never scared of the color green because I make everything green!”

And when the Canada native said “everything,” she really meant it. “Their pancakes are green [and] all their drinks are green,” she told Us.

According to the Study of Pose author, her sneaky ways are already working. “My older daughter now loves asparagus and thinks they’re chips!” Rocha explained. “I hate asparagus but that’s OK. She’s fine with it.”

Rocha revealed the veggie-eating trick came to her after she heard a theory from a pal. “A friend told me that kids hate green once they taste the green vegetables, so I decided to make everything they like green,” she said. “Their fruit juices, I add a little spinach [and] their pancakes I add an all natural green thing.”

As the former Top Photographer judge put it: “Everything is green now and they love it!”

Though some kids might not like to eat loads of green foods, Rocha insists her brood doesn’t mind. “It doesn’t bother them,” she declared. “I don’t know if it’s a theory of mine, but it has really worked for our family.”

The mother of two made headlines in October 2019 when she said that she uses her toddlers as part of her workout regimen, and the little ones are still helping to keep mom in tip-top shape. “I don’t go to the gym,” she told Us at the gala. “I have done squats holding my children, just because of time. Rather than going to the gym, I’d rather go to the park with them.”

In September 2018, shortly after welcoming her son, Rocha told Us exclusively about how her life changed as she went from a mom of one to a mom of two. “[Two is] completely different than one,” she said at the time. “But I love it and I’m so excited that they both now have a built-in best friend.”

Rocha concluded: “I love being a mom. It is my favorite thing in the whole wide world.”

