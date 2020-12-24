Welcome to the family! Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir’s first child together arrived on Wednesday, December 23.

“He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS🧊 12/23/20 7lbs #ThankYouLord,” she announced on Instagram on Wednesday. “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT ”

“My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis 🏹🥶 he’s here!!!!!!!” Mane wrote in his own Instagram post.

The rapper, 40, previously welcomed Keitheon, now 13, with Sheena Evans in 2007. As for the model, 35, she also has children from a previous relationship.

The Alabama native announced in August that he and his wife had a little one on the way. “My wife pregnant my life is great,” Mane captioned an Instagram photo of Ka’oir’s baby bump in black lingerie.

The “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper, whose real name is Radric Deltic Davis, went on to share an ultrasound photo, writing, “My baby [on the way].”

The announcement came one year after his wife tweeted, “I think it’s time I get off birth control and have us the cutest lil baby boy.”

He and the Jamaica native tied the knot in October 2017 in Florida. The bride carried a diamond bouquet during their nuptials.

“What a magical moment,” Ka’ori captioned throwback ceremony photos in August. “Happy Anniversary Daddy. My perfect husband God gave to me! Words can’t explain so I won’t go there! Love u Mr Davis and thanks for the baby in my belly!”

Mane, who started dating Ka’ori in 2010, commented, “I love you my wife.” He went on to write in a post of his own that marrying her was the “best decision [he] ever made.”

While Ka’ori documented her pregnancy journey on social media, from baby bump progress to maternity style, she said in an October 2017 The Breakfast Club interview that she likes to keep her kids “private.”

Ka’ori explained to Charlamagne Tha God at the time: “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but … I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children. They all live with us. And we have a blended family and we have fun and they are spoiled and they are happy.”