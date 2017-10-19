How do you prep for your televised wedding? If you’re Keyshia Ka’oir, you make the perfect mix of high-low with your accessories and beauty choices. The maverick behind Ka’oir Cosmetics married rapper Gucci Mane on Tuesday, October 17, in a lavish ceremony that reportedly cost $1.7 million and was live-streamed as the finale of the 10-part series Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event on BET, and her major look not only included a over-the-top diamond bouquet, but she added contrast to that extravagance by rocking a $7 NYX liquid lipstick!

First and foremost: Ka’oir’s bouquet was major and not even made of flowers. The stunning diamond (or diamond seeming) floral piece is part of a next level non-bouquet trend that is currently all the rage in the bridal world. Not to mention, you can keep your bouquet forever if it’s made of precious stones instead of petals! Of course, this glittering decision went along with the high-octane theme of the wedding — Gucci Mane even memorably said “Don’t ever say the word budget,” while they were planning. Clearly, they kept with that philosophy.

Makeup artist Angie Martinez created the look for Ka’oir and dished the scoop to Refinery29 — and she unexpectedly used a wide range of products to create the bridal look for her client, including a neutral lipstick. Ke’oir specified to Martinez that she wanted an all-nude look, which was quite the departure from her signature bold makeup. Fear not, the look did not scrimp on the glitz and glamour. “She’s not a natural makeup person. Keyshia likes a heavy contour, a beaming glow that really pops, sharp and precise brows, and her nose contour to be snatched,” Martinez told Refinery29.

While Ke’oir’s eyes glimmered in shadows from Jaclyn Hill’s Morphe Eyeshadow Palette and Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter in Midnight Cowboy, her lip look was considerably more classic by the bridal standards. Martinez created the perfect nude for the blushing (and quite contoured) bride with a true flesh-toned NYX Matte Lip Cream in the Shade London and then added a smidge of NARS Orgasm Lip Gloss mixed with Ka’oir Lip Pop Gloss in Take It Off on top.

Call my reception A Gangster Party A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

The best part? The addition of gloss made for a picture-perfect and adorbz moment when the bride wiped her new husband’s lips after they sealed the deal! Now that’s priceless.

