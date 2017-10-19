Irina Shayk doesn’t wear lingerie for her partner Bradley Cooper — she wears it for herself! The 31-year-old model and mom shared her lingerie secrets and talked bras and panties exclusively with Stylish at the Intimissimi grand opening of their first US flagship store in NYC on Wednesday, October 18.

“Don’t wear it for a man,” Shayk told Us Weekly. “My lingerie is for me and I have to feel it like it’s my second skin and have to be comfortable, so definitely wear it for yourself, and just love your body.”

The model, who welcomed her first child with Cooper in March, has been a longtime fan of the brand. “Intimissimi is known for very good quality,” she revealed. “I still have my first bra that I got 10 years ago from them and still wearing it … it’s time to get rid of it, but I can’t!”

If you ever get that pesky bulge under the back of your bra strap, don’t worry. Shayk says she does too! “Do you think when I close my bra, I don’t have these things coming out a little bit on the sides?” she revealed. “I do! I’m a human and I love to eat, so just pick the right size, feel comfortable and don’t do too much push up. Don’t push your boobs up to your throat.”

Now we know the Intimissimi spokesmodel isn’t into push ups bras, but here’s something you will find her in her lingerie drawer: G-string panties. “Tons of G-strings … you can see tons of black, white, gray, dark blue colors,” she told Us. As for other staples in her collection, she says, “There is a lot of lace because lace is really comfortable…tons of triangle bras.”

Shayk also keeps an eye on her shopping budget. “I am Russian, I don’t like to spend tons of money for lingerie and I think you don’t have to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars for a bra,” she explained. “I’d rather buy five bras and spend the same amount of money for one bra.”

Guess that explains why she’s holding onto her favorite one, 10 years later!

