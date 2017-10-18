Beyonce, Cardi B and more stars attended TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert in Brooklyn, New York on October 17, 2017 — and they came in style. The event, hosted by Monster Products, took place at Jay-Z’s Barclay’s Center, intended to raise awareness and funds for those suffering from the effects of natural disasters. And not only did the celebs bring the feel good spirit, they also brought the fashion. The red carpet looks varied from high-slit dresses to fur coverups — see the versatile dresses and outfits of the night below!