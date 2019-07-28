



Good riddance. Charlamagne Tha God is pleased that Wendy Williams is moving on from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter.

While The Breakfast Club host admitted he has not “spoken to her” recently, he showed his support for the Wendy Williams Show host amid her messy split.

“We had a three-or-four-hour phone conversation and it was cool and it was good to catch up, but that was it, really,” Charlamagne, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Revolt Summit x AT&T New York kickoff event on Wednesday, July 24. “I’ve got love for Wendy. I like what she is doing. I’m happy that she finally got rid of that terrible husband of hers.”

The personality, who once cohosted a Philadelphia-based radio show with Williams from October to December 2016, continued by sharing whom he envisions Williams, 55, hooking up with as she moves on from Hunter, 46. He noted to Us that she “should be with somebody that just makes her happy.”

“That is what we all deserve at the end of the day. We all need to be with somebody that makes us happy,” he added. “It’s just like waking up every day, going to a job. Like, you don’t want to go to no job that you hate, right? That’s how it should be with your significant other — somebody that makes you happy. That’s it.”

Williams opened up about a call she had with Charlamagne during an episode of her syndicated talk show in April. She revealed that the Guy Court star “wanted to take me [out] for dinner,” but she told him she “can’t go” because she was grabbing dinner with her colleague DJ Boof. However, she said it turned into a “double date” because Boof is pals with Charlamagne, and the radio personality invited himself to attend.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April. The former couple, who were married for 21 years, share 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

News of their separation surfaced after the Ask Wendy author’s estranged spouse’s rumored mistress welcomed a child. The television producer, meanwhile, has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

At Wednesday’s event, Charlamagne also spoke with Us about what he foresees next for Williams. (The daytime personality revealed earlier this month that she is dating a doctor in his 50s.)

“I don’t know what truly happy Wendy is capable of, ‘cause I’ve seen truly miserable Wendy accomplish some really great things,” he explained to Us. “So I don’t know what truly happy Wendy is capable of. I think skies the limit for truly happy Wendy.”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley

