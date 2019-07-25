



Blac Chyna … the matchmaker? The model is eager to set up her pal Wendy Williams with a new man following the talk show host’s split from estranged husband,— and she has specific requirements.

“[He would] have to be someone with good conversation,” Chyna, 31, told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He would have to be tall, [and have] some money.”

Chyna also dished to Us about Williams’ 55th birthday bash she attended in New York City on July 18. “It was really nice, it was at an ice cream parlor and it seemed like, vintage,” the Rob & Chyna alum explained. “She had a crown on and was in really high spirits, it was super cute.”

Williams’ celebration came nearly three months after she filed for divorce from Hunter, 46, after 21 years of marriage. Their split followed an ongoing string of cheating rumors, including speculation that Hunter fathered a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

While the TV producer has yet to confirm or deny the gossip, Williams told TMZ in June that Hunter “had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years.” (The former couple are parents of 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.)

Earlier this month, Williams gave fans an update on her love life post-breakup and revealed she’s seeing someone new.

“I’m not on the market anymore. I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about,” she told the audience on her show as she fought back tears.

[It’s] not who you think,” Williams continued with a nod to 27-year-old felon Marc Tomblin, whom she sparked romance speculation with in June after they were spotted holding hands. “Mother doesn’t deal with children, but it just so happens that, I guess with my charm and wit, I attract people of all ages.”

The Drama Is Her Middle Name author revealed that her new beau is a doctor, has been married before and has adult children.

Chyna, for her part, was engaged to Rob Kardashian. The two split in December 2016, just one month after welcoming their now-2-year-old daughter, Dream.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

