Wendy Williams is officially dating again following her split from estranged husband Kevin Hunter — but she isn’t jumping into anything too serious just yet.

“I’m not on the market anymore. I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about,” the TV host, 54, told the audience on the Monday, July 8, episode of The Wendy Williams Show as she held back tears.

Williams went on to note that it’s “not who you think,” referring to 27-year-old convicted felon Marc Tomblin, whom she was spotted holding hands with last month, sparking romance speculation. “Mother doesn’t deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit I attract people of all ages.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added: “27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work.”

As for her new beau, Williams dished that “it helps that he’s a doctor” and noted that “he’s been married” and has children in their 20s. The Drama Is Her Middle Name author described her male friend as “brown-black.”

The Emmy nominee filed for divorce from Hunter, 46, in April after 21 years of marriage amid ongoing drama including the TV producer’s rumored affair with Sharina Hudson, who recently welcomed a baby girl. The estranged couple share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr.

Williams spoke out to TMZ about the speculation that Hunter fathered Hudson’s daughter shortly after she was spotted with Tomblin in June.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years … where I was cooped up only to be a show pony,” she said at the time. “Now, I’m living my life.”

