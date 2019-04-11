It’s over. Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, have split after more than 21 years of marriage.

Williams’ attorney confirmed to Page Six on Thursday, April 11, that the Wendy Williams Show host, 54, has filed for divorce.

She and the TV producer, 46, tied the knot in November 1997 and share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. She previously had a brief marriage to an unidentified salesman in 1994, referring to him using the pseudonym Robert Morris III in her 2001 book, Wendy’s Got the Heat.

Williams and Hunter’s marriage had been plagued by cheating allegations for years. In September 2017, the Daily Mail published photos of Hunter spending time with a woman named Sharina Hudson in New Jersey. The report claimed that the pair had been romantically involved for more than a decade, but Williams assured viewers of her syndicated talk show at the time not to “believe the hype.”

Infidelity rumors surfaced again this March when news broke that Hudson is pregnant. Hunter is widely speculated to be the father, which he has not confirmed.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” the TV personality insisted earlier that month. “Anybody who has been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. … And don’t ask me about mine until you see [my wedding ring] gone — it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

However, Williams ditched her wedding ring on numerous occasions in the weeks that followed — including on Thursday’s episode of her show. In its place, she wore a flower-shaped ring.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in early April that the couple were on the verge of calling it quits, noting that Hunter was the one who “wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives.”

The Ask Wendy author’s personal life unraveled amid the drama. After taking an extended hiatus from her show earlier in the year, she returned to TV screens, only to reveal in March that she has been living in a sober house and has a 24-hour sober coach. Williams was reportedly hospitalized on March 25 after an alcohol relapse, but she was back on the air the next morning.

