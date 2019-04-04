Another bombshell. Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, hosted a “blackout party” in New York City on December 27, 2007 — and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, was in attendance.

Us Weekly obtained never-before-seen photos, first published by Radar Online on Thursday, April 4, that show the TV host, now 54, cozying up to the producer, 46, at the now-shuttered dance club Dirty Disco in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood. Hudson and Williams’ former radio colleague Charlamagne Tha God were among the guests at the bash.

The pictures surfaced just over a week after Hudson reportedly gave birth to a baby boy at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia amid widespread speculation that Hunter is the father. He has not publicly commented on the rumors.

Williams, who recently revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that she has “been living in a sober house,” was reportedly hospitalized on March 25 after she relapsed and was found intoxicated by members of her team. She returned to her talk show the next morning, and later admitted that she had a “long week.”

A source told Us exclusively earlier this week that the former radio personality and her husband of more than 21 years are on the verge of a breakup, noting that Hunter is the one who “has wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives.”

Williams, for her part, has “begged Kevin to stay with her,” according to the source. “It’s been a very long, sad, vicious cycle.”

Scroll down to see photos from Williams, Hunter and Hudson’s 2007 night out.