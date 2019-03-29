TGIF! Wendy Williams had a heck of a week, and she made sure to let the audience at the Wendy Williams Show on Friday, March 29, know about it.

While discussing Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, the talk show host, 54, filled the crowd in on her current state of mind.

“[Smollett] lives in L.A.,” she said. “Here he is at the airport, on his way to the location of the NAACP Image Awards. Where are they at again? “In L.A.,” producer Norman Baker chimed in. “He was in Chicago and was flying. He just landed in the city. “

“What he said,” Williams responded. “Oh, oh. Sorry. Long week.”

She isn’t kidding: The former DJ was reportedly hospitalized on Monday, March 25 after she was allegedly found intoxicated by her team just hours after checking out of a sober living facility.

Earlier that day, reports circulated that the Drama Is Her Middle Name co-author’s husband of more than 20 years, Kevin Hunter, welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Three days later, however, she was spotted holding hands with the television producer, 46, while out and about in New York City.

The Broadway star also told TMZ that she felt “wonderful” after leaving a Pilates class on Wednesday, March 27.

One week prior, Williams revealed on the March 19 episode of her show that she sought treatment for addiction and has been living in a sober house.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she said. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

The TV personality also reminded her viewers that she would be absent from the series and “on vacation” for seven days beginning the first week of April for a pre-scheduled hiatus and would return the following Monday. (The show was previously on break for two months in January and February).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!