How you doin’? It sounds like Wendy Williams is doing well! The talk show host, 54, is set to return to her hosting duties on Monday, March 4, The Wendy Williams Show announced on Thursday, February 21.

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show,” production company Debmar-Mercury said in a statement on Thursday. “We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.”

Williams last hosted her show on Friday, December 21. She then took a planned week-long hiatus, but extended it by almost two full months due to health reasons.

“Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” her family said in a statement on January 18. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Since her break, multiple celebrity guests and panelists, including Nick Cannon and Jason Biggs, have filled in. On February 14, a source told Us Weekly that while she and husband Kevin Hunter were first in the loop about all production changes, they had since been removed from emails about the show’s plans. “She is 100 percent not involved,” the insider said at the time. “Every decision is now being made with zero conversations with Wendy.”

