Where exactly is Wendy Williams? After postponing the return of The Wendy Williams Show indefinitely, the talk show host is using her time off to fight for her health, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Show reps explained that Williams, who’s had Graves’ disease for years, was suffering new complications — symptoms can include bulging eyes, weakness, irritability and shakiness — before her extended hiatus. The 54-year-old’s break will include “significant time … in the hospital” to “focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

“She’s fighting to get back to a clean bill of health,” a source close to the star tells Us. “The struggle of being the main centerpiece of the show, day in and out, while fighting Graves’ disease has been a real battle.”

