Wendy Williams might be ready for a change of scene. After delaying the return of The Wendy Williams Show for the third time, an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the host is considering moving from her New Jersey home.

Instead of commuting everyday, the 54-year-old is thinking about relocating to Manhattan, where her show is filmed, to better focus on her career. Especially following her last year of health concerns, including Graves’ disease and a fractured shoulder. “There’s been talk of her moving,” says the insider, “for her health and life to improve.”

Williams herself has espoused the importance of constantly evolving, so it could be just what the doctor ordered. “The ocean, after all, is not about stability but about change,” she’s said. “Change is normal. Everything changes. All the time.”

Watch the video about for more about the Ask Wendy author’s decision to move.

