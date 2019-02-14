Wendy Williams Is ‘100 Percent Not Involved’ in Show Changes

It may be The Wendy Williams Show, but the host is no longer included in the planning while she’s on an indefinite hiatus. “At first they were keeping her and [husband] Kevin Hunter in the loop, getting their approval on replacement hosts and guests,” an insider close to the show tells Us Weekly. However, they’re no longer including Wendy Williams on planning emails.

“She is 100 percent not involved,” the source continues. “Every decision is now being made with zero conversations with Wendy.”

Last month, Williams, 54, delayed the return to her show for the third time, due to health complications. “As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” her family revealed in a press release on January 18. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

After pushing back her show again, a source close to the star also revealed to Us that she’s been considering relocating from New Jersey into Manhattan “for her health and life to improve.”

The Ask Wendy author last appeared on her talk show on Friday, December 21. While a week-long hiatus was planned the following week, it was extended into two weeks for health reasons. However, it has continuously been pushed back ever since.

Guest hosts and panels of cohosts have been filling in for the time being, including Nick Cannon and Jason Biggs. Ahead of Cannon’s takeover on February 4, he opened up to Us Weekly about the host, who is one of his close friends.

“She’s doing great,” the comedian, 38, told Us at the time. “Health is first. I mean, [as] someone who also deals with autoimmune conditions, I know how it goes. You wake up one day thinking you feel great and you can hit a wall like that.”

