Nick Cannon Updates Fans on Wendy Williams’ Health: ‘She’s Doing Great’

Taking time to heal. Nick Cannon updated fans on Wendy Williams‘ condition amid her health issues.

Ahead of his takeover of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, February 4, Cannon, 38, informed the public of Williams’ status as he knows it. “She’s doing great,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at an IHG Hotels & Resorts party, which he hosted at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Midtown during Super Bowl weekend. “I mean, I think it’s an honor for her to think that I can even step in for her, and she’s excited to get back as well. So we wish her nothing but the best and continue to pray for her.”

The comedian, who previously appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in 2017 and 2018, continued: “Health is first. I mean, [as] someone who also deals with autoimmune conditions, I know how it goes. You wake up one day thinking you feel great and you can hit a wall like that, so…”

Cannon, who’s served as host of shows such as The Masked Singer, Wild ‘N Out and America’s Got Talent, added that he firmly believes that it’s best for Williams, 54, to take this time off “to get 100 percent strong and then come back better than ever.”

After postponing her return to The Wendy Williams Show indefinitely, the talk show host is using her time off to “focus on her personal and physical well-being,” a source revealed in a January issue of Us Weekly.

Show reps explained that Williams, who’s had Graves’ disease for years, was suffering new complications — symptoms can include bulging eyes, weakness, irritability and shakiness — before her extended hiatus.

Williams was spotted out on a CVS run with a friend in Florida on Tuesday, January 29.

“Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” Williams’ family said in a press release on January 18.

The Ask Wendy author previously apologized to fans for slurring her words and delivering a “less-than-stellar show” after the December 20 episode. Following a holiday hiatus, the star was set to return to primetime on January 7, but pushed that to January 14. Days later, her comeback was delayed again until January 21. On Tuesday, the network announced that the Drumline actor would fill in as her temporary host.

Nick Cannon will serve as guest host of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, February 4, through Wednesday, February 6.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!