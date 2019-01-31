Taking a breather. Wendy Williams has delayed her return to The Wendy Williams Show multiple times amid her health concerns, which include her battle with Graves’ disease and her recently fractured shoulder.

The 54-year-old talk show host first made headlines for her health in October 2017 after she fainted on TV during her live Halloween episode. Williams later explained that she was dehydrated and overheated in her Statue of Liberty costume. Less than a year later, the Ask Wendy author, who prides herself on rarely missing a show, canceled three shows in February 2018 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.”

After a brief return, Williams announced on February 21, 2018, that she was taking a three-week hiatus due to issues with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

“My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — three weeks of vacation,” she told viewers at the time, noting her symptoms included difficulty sleeping and irritability. “I was pissed. Encore performances, really?”

A rep for The Wendy Williams Show added at the time that the host “is a true champion and has never missed a day of work, but her health and well-being must be put before all else.”

Fast-forward to December and Williams’ health — and show delays — are making headlines again. Scroll through for a complete timeline: