More trouble in paradise? Wendy Williams stepped out on Monday, March 25, without one key accessory: her wedding ring from her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter.

The Wendy Williams Show host, 54, was spotted leaving her New York City sober living home without any jewelry on her left hand. She tried to keep a low profile by wearing the hood of her animal-print puffer jacket over her head. Later on Monday, she slipped her ring back on for a taping of her syndicated talk show.

Williams’ decision to forgo her massive diamond rock comes amid renewed interest in the state of her marriage. The Daily Mail and Entertainment Tonight reported in recent days that Hunter, 46, has been having an affair, with the latter claiming that the TV producer’s alleged mistress is pregnant with his baby.

Williams and Hunter, who share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr., have repeatedly denied allegations that he has been unfaithful. Earlier this month, the Ask Wendy author made it a point to tell viewers that she was “still wearing” her wedding ring.

“He is my best friend, my lover. He’s all this and he’s all that,” she said on her March 4 episode. “I’m still very much in love with my husband. … Anybody who has been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see [my wedding ring] gone — it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

Two weeks later, Williams, who battled cocaine addiction during the early years of her radio career, revealed on her TV show that she has been living in a sober facility “for some time now.” She also said that she has a “24-hour sober coach.”

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that the Emmy nominee, who took a two-month hiatus from her show earlier this year, is “100 percent committed to her sobriety.” Hunter, meanwhile, told ET on March 21, “Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves. It is a family process.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Williams’ rep for comment.

