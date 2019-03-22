Wendy Williams' Husband Opens Up About Her Sobriety After On-Air Reveal

Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, spoke out about the talk show host’s sobriety days after she opened up on The Wendy Williams Show about struggling with addiction.

“Wendy is doing well,” Hunter, 46, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, March 21. “We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves.”

He added: “It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this [is] a family process … and we are dealing with it and moving forward.” Williams, 54, and Hunter, who wed in November 1997, are parents of son Kevin Jr., 18.

The Ask Wendy author revealed during the Tuesday, March 19, episode of her talk show that she sought treatment for addiction. “You know Kevin and I have The Hunter Foundation for the good of the people. We recently launched our 888-5-HUNTER number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction,” she said. “Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house.”

She added: “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

Williams noted that only her husband knew about her living situation. “After I finish my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family. … Doors are locked by 10 p.m. Lights out by 10 p.m.,” she explained. “So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling, and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you.”

The host is “100 percent committed to her sobriety now,” a source told Us Weekly. “Her sober coach has been on set with her every day since her return and she’s focused on taking back control of her life. She’s a work in progress.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!