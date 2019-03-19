Wendy Williams is not holding back. The talk show host opened up about her battle with sobriety during the Tuesday, March 19, episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“You know me for being a very open and truthful person and I’ve got more to the story for you,” the host, 54, said. “You know [my husband] Kevin [Hunter] and I have The Hunter Foundation for the good of the people. We recently launched our 888-5 HUNTER number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction. Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house. When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

She continued: “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

With that, the Ask Wendy author began crying, explaining that she goes to “several meetings” around the tri-state area to “see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help.” She noted that only she and her husband knew she was doing that – not even her parents.

“Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here. After I finish my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family,” the New Jersey native added. “They hog the TV and watch soccer, we talk and read and talk and read. and then I get bored with them. Doors are locked by 10 p.m. Lights out by 10 p.m. So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling, and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth.”

Over the last few months, Williams made headlines after a two-month hiatus from her show. She returned on March 4, explaining to her fans that she was feeling better after some health issues, caused by Graves’ disease. “I know it’s been a long time. I’m sorry. I have to say, it’s not going to happen anymore and I feel good,” she said at the time.

At the end of Tuesday’s segment, she reiterated the help provided by her foundation. “We have already successfully placed 56 people in recovery centers around the world, not just the country,” Williams said. “This is a 24-hour hotline, 7 days a week. Call 888-5 HUNTER.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!