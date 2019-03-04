How you doin’? Wendy Williams is back and better than ever! The talk show host, 54, returned to her show, The Wendy Williams Show, on Monday, March 4 — her first time in nearly two months.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect when I hit the block today,” she said at the top of her show before diving right into her medical woes. “What had happened was we were only supposed to be off two weeks for Christmas vacation. At the end of those weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish. They adjusted my meds. If you don’t know about thyroid disease, it’s a life long thing and they are always adjusting stuff. It can really screw you over.”

She then said once they adjusted her medication, her Graves’ disease became a problem, as did her vertigo.

“I can’t even tell you how many doctors I have, but I want to shout out each and everyone of you. Thank you so much,” she said, adding that her husband, Kevin Hunter, was by her side through it all. “We’re spending time as a family, the Hunters. You know, I’m Wendy Hunter. I just wanted to take some time for myself. I am my own best friend. You know that, I’ve told you that forever. When you get into yourself, you are your own best friend. So I’m at home, I’m taking my thyroid meds, I am meditating. Oh, believe me you, I’m going to the gym seven days a week for two hours a day … I’m sorry it took me 40 or 50 days. I know it’s been a long time. I’m sorry! I have to say, it’s not going to happen anymore and I feel good!”

The show’s production company announced Williams’ return in February 21. “Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show,” Debmar-Mercury said in a statement at the time. “We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.”

The last time the Ask Wendy author appeared on the show was December 21. She then took a scheduled weeklong break but extended it two months due to health struggles.

In January, her family revealed in a statement that the host had “complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment.” They also noted that she’d be “under the strict supervision of her physicians” and will have to spend “significant time” in the hospital.

During her hiatus, a panel of hosts, as well as celebrities such as Nick Cannon and Jason Biggs, filled in.

