Setting the record straight. Wendy Williams returned to her morning talk show after a two-month hiatus and addressed the cheating rumors that have been plaguing her marriage to Kevin Hunter.

“I want to shout out to my husband. I am still wearing my ring,” Williams, 54, said during The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, March 4. “When you’ve been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years … we know each other. He is my best friend, my lover. He’s all this and he’s all that.”

She continued: “I know what you’ve been saying and I know what the streets have been talking about … I’m still very much in love with my husband.”

The New Jersey native also spoke about the ups and downs of relationships. “Anybody who has been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows,” she said. “Marriages are not easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see [my wedding ring] gone — it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

Williams was forced to step away from her show for two months after she suffered medical problems relating to her thyroid disease and vertigo. During that time, rumors swirled that she and her husband of nearly 27 years were splitting because the talent manager, 42, cheated.

The former radio DJ has been working during her time off to get as healthy as possible and credits both her doctors and Hunter for helping her recover.

“I can’t even tell you how many doctors I have, but I want to shout out each and every one of you. Thank you so much,” she said in her comeback episode. “[Kevin and I are] spending time as a family, the Hunters. You know, I’m Wendy Hunter. I just wanted to take some time for myself … I feel good!”

