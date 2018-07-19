Wendy Williams’ demons are behind her. The talk-show host opened up in a new interview about overcoming her decade-long battle with cocaine addiction during her days in the radio industry.

“I was a functioning addict,” Williams, 54, told Entertainment Tonight. “I [would] report to work on time, and I’d walk in and all my coworkers, including my bosses, would know. But since I would have my headphones on … [they] wouldn’t fire me because I was making ratings.”

The Wendy Williams Show host admitted that it was not alway easy getting to the studio on time during her dark days, but she learned how to make it work. “[A] functioning addict has several alarm clocks,” she said. “You’re organized.”

She added, “It’s a miracle I was able to stop.”

These days, Williams uses what she learned in her past in an effort to help others who are battling similar addiction issues. She recently partnered with The Hunter Foundation to launch a national campaign called “Be Here,” which helps combat drug addiction and substance abuse in communities.

This is not the first time the TV star has spoken out about her years of drug use. In November 2012, months after the death of Whitney Houston, Williams told fans that she was grateful for her life.

“That could have ben me if I hadn’t sobered up,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “Whitney and I are [about] the same age. We both come from New Jersey and from parents who love us. We both struggled to have a child. We never met, but we have an incredible amount in common. I thought at some point we would meet in a room and just hug. But we lost her.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

