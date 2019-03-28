United front. Wendy Williams was spotted out in New York City with her husband, Kevin Hunter, on Wednesday, March 27, just two days after her reported hospitalization.

The Wendy Williams Show host, 54, looked chic in a leopard print jacket and flaunted her massive wedding ring, according to a photo obtained by E! News. Hunter, 46, bundled up in a navy beanie and a camo hoodie as he walked in front of his wife of 22 years.

Williams appeared to be in good spirits despite her emotional week. The Dancing With the Stars alum was hospitalized for 24 hours on Monday, March 25, after an alleged alcohol relapse, according to the DailyMail. The news site reported that Williams, who was spotted that day without her wedding ring, checked herself out of her sober living home and was later found intoxicated. She was then transported to a hospital and given an IV bag to recover.

The former radio personality shared a health update on Wednesday, telling TMZ that she feels “wonderful,” despite the fact that her health scare came just one day after Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth. However, neither Williams nor Hunter have publicly addressed the paternity of the child.

The author has been open with fans about her addiction battle. Earlier this month, she revealed that she has been staying at a sober living facility to work on her health, as well as attending “several meetings” to maintain her well-being. A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that Williams is “100 percent committed to her sobriety now” and “her sober coach has been on set with her every day.”

Williams disclosed her health struggles just weeks after returning to her morning show, following a two-month hiatus while she recovered from Graves disease.

“I know it’s been a long time. I’m sorry,” she told viewers during her first episode back on March 4. “I have to say, it’s not going to happen anymore and I feel good.”

