Keeping her head up. Wendy Williams has had a tumultuous week — between her reported hospitalization due to an alcohol relapse and her husband of 21 years Kevin Hunter‘s alleged mistress reportedly welcoming a baby — but she proved she is doing her best to stay strong.

“I feel wonderful,” Williams, 54, said in a video captured by TMZ on the streets of New York City on Wednesday, March 28. “I just came from Pilates.” The talk show host also proudly flashed her wedding ring as she walked to her car.

The jewelry’s presence was significant, as she was spotted without the diamond on Monday, March 25. Hours later, Page Six reported that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth. Neither the Wendy Williams Show host nor Hunter have publicly commented on the paternity of the child.

One day after the baby’s birth, the DailyMail reported that Williams was hospitalized 24 hours prior after she allegedly relapsed on alcohol. According to the publication, the former radio personality checked herself out of her sober living facility and was later found intoxicated by a member of her team. She was transported to a local hospital and given an IV bag that contained vitamins and minerals to help her sober up.

Williams opened up about her battle with sobriety during the March 19 episode of her daytime talk series. “For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she emotionally told viewers. “When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

She continued, “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that Williams “is 100 percent committed to her sobriety now.” The insider noted, “Her sober coach has been on set with her every day since her return and she’s focused on taking back control of her life. She’s a work in progress.”

The New Jersey native’s reveal came weeks after she returned to The Wendy Williams Show following a two-month hiatus. Williams’ absence came due to health issues caused by Graves’ disease, which she is now working with doctors to get under control.

“I know it’s been a long time. I’m sorry,” she said during her comeback episode on March 4. “I have to say, it’s not going to happen anymore and I feel good.”

