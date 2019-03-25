Did Wendy Williams’ husband just become a father for the second time? According to multiple reports, Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby together on Monday, March 25.

Page Six reports that Hudson gave birth at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. Hunter, who has been married to Williams for more than 20 years, has yet to publicly comment on the widespread speculation that he is the baby’s father.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety,” a source told Page Six. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious.”

Entertainment Tonight and DailyMail both reported earlier this month that Hunter, 46, has been having an affair with Hudson, 33.

Williams, 54, meanwhile was spotted leaving her sober living home in New York City sans her wedding ring on Monday. Later that day, however, the host put her diamond back on for a taping of The Wendy Williams Show.

The Ask Wendy author and Hunter share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. They have both denied infidelity allegations in the past. Most recently, Williams gushed about her husband during the March 4 episode of her syndicated talk show.

“He is my best friend, my lover. He’s all this and he’s all that,” she said. “I’m still very much in love with my husband. … Anybody who has been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see [my wedding ring] gone — it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

Reports that Hunter has welcomed a child with Hudson come less than a week after Williams revealed that she was working with a “24-hour sober coach” and living in a “sober house” amid her struggles with substance abuse.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she told her audience through tears on March 19. “When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

She continued: “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!