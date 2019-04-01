Hanging on by a thread. Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, have gone through several hardships recently — and the drama may be proving too much to handle.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Williams, 54, and Hunter are on the verge of splitting up after more than 21 years of marriage. The insider reveals that Hunter is the one who “has wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives.”

However, the Wendy Williams Show host has been fighting back against her husband’s desire to end the relationship. “Wendy has begged Kevin to stay with her,” the source adds. “It’s been a very long, sad, vicious cycle.”

The news of an impending split comes days after Williams was reportedly hospitalized due to an alcohol relapse. According to the DailyMail, the former radio DJ was found intoxicated by a member of her team on March 25. She was transported to a local hospital and given IV fluids that contained vitamins and minerals to help her sober up. The next day, Page Six reported that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth.

Williams told TMZ on Wednesday, March 28, that she is feeling “wonderful” despite the drama and proudly flashed her wedding ring as she walked to her car from a Pilates class. However, she was seen without her ring two days prior.

Working out is one of the things the New Jersey native has been doing “to take care of [her] body” and stay sober, she told her audience on March 19.

“Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” the host said through tears during the episode. “When you see me come to work glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

A second insider later told Us that the Ask Wendy author, who took a two-month hiatus from her daytime talk show in January due to health issues caused by Graves’ disease, “is 100 percent committed to her sobriety now.” The source explained, “Her sober coach has been on set with her every day since her return and she’s focused on taking back control of her life. She’s a work in progress.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

