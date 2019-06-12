Wendy Williams’ mystery man has been identified — as a 27-year-old convicted felon.

North Carolina native Marc Tomblin was convicted in 2013 of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering, according to state records obtained by Bossip, which was the first to reveal Tomblin’s identity. He reportedly committed the crimes within days of each other.

Tomblin served 15 months in federal prison, the minimum for the two convictions, which ran concurrently, according to the website. He was on probation after being released in 2014.

Williams, 54, apparently knows about Tomblin’s troubled past, as she admitted to TMZ that her assistant gave her a heads up. “I am a 54-year-old grown-ass woman,” she told the site. “I know what I’m doing.”

The Wendy Williams Show host believes she deserves to have fun with a younger man after her estranged husband Kevin Hunter’s rumored affair with Sharina Hudson, who recently welcomed a baby girl.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years … where I was cooped up only to be a show pony,” Williams told TMZ. “Now, I’m living my life.”

However, the Ask Wendy author insisted that she does not “have a boyfriend,” calling her relationship with Tomblin “no strings attached fun.”

Williams debuted Tomblin on Instagram on Monday, June 10, by sharing a photo of them holding hands near a swimming pool. His face was not shown in the picture, which she captioned, “Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! … #oldenoughtobeyourmother #verysexyman #mynewlife.”

The Emmy nominee filed for divorce from Hunter, 46, on April 10 after 21 years of marriage. The estranged couple share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr.

