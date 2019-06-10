Movin’ on! Wendy Williams teased that she has a new man in her life amid her divorce from Kevin Hunter.

The Wendy Williams Show host, 54, took to Instagram on Monday, June 10, to share a photo of herself holding hands with a mystery guy, whose face was not shown, while relaxing near a swimming pool.

“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over!” the New Jersey native captioned her post. “I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August! #92.3 #oldenoughtobeyourmother #verysexyman #mynewlife.”

Williams’ upload came nearly a month after she shut down rumors that she has a boyfriend, telling viewers that the “handsome” man with whom she was spotted on May 11 was just a member of her security team.

“You don’t just throw away 25 years lock, stock and barrel,” she said on the May 14 episode of her syndicated talk show, referencing her split from Hunter. “I don’t have a boyfriend but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men. … I do date. I date pretty often.”

The Ask Wendy author filed for divorce from Hunter, 46, on April 10 after 21 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. He was later ousted as an executive producer on her show. “Kevin is supportive of Wendy, and they are working through this process together,” her personal rep told Us Weekly at the time.

The news of Williams’ filing came a few weeks after Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a baby girl. He has not confirmed that he is the father.

Hunter made headlines again in May when he and his son, Kevin Jr., got into a fight at their home in New Jersey. The 18-year-old, who is Hunter and Williams’ only child together, was subsequently arrested and charged with assault. The Essex County Family Court told Us that Kevin Jr. is due to appear in court “on a summons at a later date.”

