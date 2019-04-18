Kevin Hunter is out of a job. Just days after Wendy Williams served her husband with divorce papers on April 11, he was ousted from The Wendy Williams Show, where he served as both an executive producer and Williams’ manager.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show,” a spokesperson for the daytime talk show told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 18. “Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

The Ask Wendy author, 54, served Hunter, 46, divorce papers on Thursday while he was at the studio. An insider told Us at the time that backstage, he walked around the set “with a folder,” joking, “The papers are in here.”

Williams has been putting on a brave face and hasn’t missed a show since filing. Additionally, the staff of the show has been extremely supportive. “It’s like a weight lifted off everyone’s shoulders,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “Kevin’s toxicity was dragging everyone down. … While the future is somewhat unclear, what is clear is that Wendy has a huge support system comprised of her staff, industry colleagues and family.”

On Tuesday, April 16, Hunter spoke out in a statement regarding the split. “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally,” Hunter, who shares 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. with Williams, said. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

He continued: “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still the Hunter family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

