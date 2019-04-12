There’s a “mixed bag of emotions” backstage at The Wendy Williams Show after host Wendy Williams filed for divorce from producer Kevin Hunter after nearly 22 years of marriage.

Staff members on the syndicated talk show are “shocked that it actually happened” but are “very supportive of Wendy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Furthermore, the staff feels “relieved” by the development. “It’s like a weight lifted off everyone’s shoulders,” the source adds. “Kevin’s toxicity was dragging everyone down.”

Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Williams, 54, filed for divorce from Hunter, 46, on Wednesday, April 10, with divorce papers served to Hunter the following morning at the studio where the show films. The news comes one month after Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a daughter whom the TV producer has not confirmed is his.

“There is still a lot to be worked out,” the source continues. “While the future is somewhat unclear, what is clear is that Wendy has a huge support system comprised of her staff, industry colleagues and family.”

Hours after the divorce news broke, the Ask Wendy author taped the episode of her show that aired on Friday, April 12. Though she addressed the “situation” of her swelling ankles and feet, she made no mention of her split from Hunter. Carol Durham, a guest of the show that day, said the atmosphere in the studio was upbeat. “The show taping was wonderful,” she told Us. “I had a great time; it was like a party.”

Williams, who married Hunter in 1997 and shares 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. with him, is “already receiving a ton of support and everyone is rallying around her,” the source tells Us. “This could be the best thing that’s ever happened to her personally and professionally. She finally woke up.”

