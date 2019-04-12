Since Wendy Williams mustered up the courage to file for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter, she has felt nothing but love from those around her.

“While the future is somewhat unclear, what is clear is that Wendy has a huge support system comprised of her staff, industry colleagues and family,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She is already receiving a ton of support, and everyone is rallying around her.”

The source adds, “This could be the best thing that’s ever happened to her personally and professionally. She finally woke up.”

The Wendy Williams Show host, 54, filed for divorce on Wednesday, April 10, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her separation from Hunter, 46, with whom she shares son Kevin Jr., 18. The papers were served to the TV producer the next morning at the TV studio where his wife tapes her syndicated talk show. A source told Us that Hunter walked around the set “with a folder” and joked, “The papers are in here.”

The news of the longtime couple’s split came one month after Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby girl. He has not publicly commented on whether he is the father.

Us broke the news on Thursday, April 11, that Williams, who has been living in a sober house in recent months, continued to focus on work after filing for divorce. Hours after that morning’s episode, she returned to the studio to tape a second episode, set to air on Friday, April 12. Multiple sources told Us that the Emmy nominee did not address her divorce during the taping, but she did briefly reference her husband, “Big Kev,” while talking about their son.

