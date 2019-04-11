Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, was served with divorce papers at the studio before a taping of The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, April 11, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Us can exclusively reveal that after the 46-year-old TV producer was served, he walked around the set “with a folder” and joked, “The papers are in here.”

Williams, meanwhile, went on to tape an episode of her popular talk show, even giving marriage advice to an audience member who had issues with her future mother-in-law.

“You are 25 years old, too young to be getting married anyway, but OK,” the Ask Wendy author told the female fan on Thursday. “I’m going along with this. If he doesn’t handle this correctly, this is how he’s going to handle you through marriage and how he’s going to be through other situations that arise.”

Williams added that marriage is “for real.”

“You want it to be forever, you want to make sure you have the right guy,” she said. “He’s got to man up and stop being a boy. Watch him.”

The former radio personality married Hunter in November 1997. The duo, who share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr., have fought back against rumors of Hunter’s infidelity several times over the course of their marriage.

Most recently, reports surfaced that the producer was seeing a woman named Sharina Hudson. An insider previously confirmed to Us that the massage therapist “recently” welcomed a baby. Hunter has yet to publicly comment on reports that he is the father.

In the months leading up to Williams and Hunter’s split, the New York Times best-selling author took an extended hiatus from filming The Wendy Williams Show and later revealed she was living in a sober house.

After the divorce news broke on Thursday, Williams’ personal representative released a statement to Us Weekly: “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together. No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

