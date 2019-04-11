The signs were there. Hours before news broke that Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, the talk show host dropped a hint about the state of her marriage.

For the first time ever, Williams, 54, ditched her wedding ring on the Thursday, April 11, episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Instead, she wore a flower-shaped ring where her diamond sparkler usually goes. She has taken off her wedding ring while out and about in the New York City area in the past, but always made it a point to wear it on the air.

Just a month before filing for divorce, the former radio personality said that she would always have her ring on — so long as she and Hunter, 46, were still together.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she insisted on the March 4 episode of her talk show as rumors continued to swirl about the TV producer’s alleged infidelity. “Anybody who has been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy.”

A tenacious Williams then added, “Don’t ask me about mine until you see [my wedding ring] gone — it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday afternoon that the Ask Wendy author submitted divorce documents after more than 21 years of marriage. She and Hunter share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr.

Hunter has been accused of cheating on Williams for years with a woman named Sharina Hudson. In March, the massage therapist gave birth to a baby girl, though it is unclear whether Hunter is the father.

Last week, Us published photos of Williams and Hunter partying with Hudson at a “blackout party” in NYC in December 2007.

