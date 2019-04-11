The most timely “Ask Wendy” segment in history? Wendy Williams gave an audience member at The Wendy Williams Show marriage advice hours after she served her husband of more than 20 years, Kevin Hunter, with divorce papers.

A 25-year-old female fan sought answers from the talk show host, 54, about dealing with mother-in-laws during the Thursday, April 11, episode of the show.

“I’ve got to tell you this right now. I will tell you very stiff. You are 25 years old, too young to be getting married anyway, but OK,” Williams, who ditched her wedding ring for the taping, began. “I’m going along with this. If he doesn’t handle this correctly, this is how he’s going to handle you through marriage and how he’s going to be through other situations that arise.”

She continued: “Marriage is for real. You want it to be forever, you want to make sure you have the right guy. He’s got to man up and stop being a boy. Watch him.”

A 46-year-old woman named Angela also turned to Williams for relationship tips during the episode, asking the former radio personality for advice on how to break off a “booty call” situation.

“There are titles and relationships. A booty call, he’s in your life but it’s probably the lowest form of being somebody’s life in terms of sexual — you don’t care about his feelings,” Williams said. “You cut him off by telephone or via text. Don’t say too much. Just, ‘It’s over, leave me alone.’ You won’t be able to double back. Don’t do it. Angela, there are more men out there.”

Shortly after the show aired, Us Weekly confirmed that the Drama is Her Middle Name author and Hunter, 46, called it quits. The duo, who wed in November 1997, share 18-year-old son Kevin Jr.

News of Williams and Hunter’s divorce comes amid allegations that the TV producer was having an affair with a woman named Sharina Hudson. After reports surfaced that Hudson gave birth on March 25, a source told Us that the massage therapist “recently” welcomed a baby.

