Wendy Williams is focusing on work. Just hours after news broke that Williams, 54, had filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, on Thursday, April 11, the TV host went back to work to tape a second episode, set to air on Friday, April 12.

The Ask Wendy author wore her flower ring – something she has worn during every episode as a good luck charm – on her finger, just as she did during Thursday’s show in the place of her wedding ring.

“Wendy was acting totally normal during the second taping, just like it was any other day,” a source told Us Weekly after the taping wrapped.

Almost immediately after the episode on Thursday, news broke that Williams had filed for divorce from Hunter, 46, after nearly 22 years of marriage. The two share an 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

According to the court papers first obtained by Radar Online, Williams filed on Wednesday, April 10, citing “irreconcilable differences between the parties, which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of six months.” The documents also revealed there is “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

Hunter was served with the papers, backstage at the studio, before the first taping on Thursday.

The TV producer was walking around the set “with a folder,” joking, “The papers are in here,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. Despite filing the day before, Williams still gave marriage advice to an audience member during the broadcast, telling a young woman that marriage is “for real.”

“You want it to be forever, you want to make sure you have the right guy,” the host said. “He’s got to man up and stop being a boy. Watch him.”

Over the past year, rumors surfaced that Hunter was seeing another woman, massage therapist Sharina Hudson. An insider confirmed to Us Weekly that she recently welcomed a baby. Hunter has not commented on claims he is the father.

While Williams has not yet spoken out, a representative for the star released a statement on Thursday: “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together. No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

